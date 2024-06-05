Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $261.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.78.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,797,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $735,749,000 after buying an additional 1,766,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,490,000 after buying an additional 1,088,072 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 600.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $241,421,000 after buying an additional 875,473 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.