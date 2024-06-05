Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 304,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 158,984 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $692.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Noah during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Noah during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noah by 260.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Further Reading

