Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.16% of Niu Technologies worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 116.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 456,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NIU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 160,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,859. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.41. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

