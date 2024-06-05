Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading Up 1.9%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 8,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 9,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.
