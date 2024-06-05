NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Down to $170.90

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.90, but opened at $163.94. NICE shares last traded at $156.22, with a volume of 341,316 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
