NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.98. 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,651,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

