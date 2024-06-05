New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Down 1%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 2,587,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,938,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. DA Davidson cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.