Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. Nevro makes up about 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.77% of Nevro worth $68,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 58,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,800. The company has a market capitalization of $347.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $26.63.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

