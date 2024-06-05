Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
Network International Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
Network International Company Profile
Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.
