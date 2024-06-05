Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $632.54 and last traded at $634.42. 670,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,163,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $641.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $610.22 and a 200-day moving average of $559.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.