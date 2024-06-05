Needham & Company LLC Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on S. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,928 shares of company stock worth $6,205,007 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SentinelOne by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SentinelOne by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

