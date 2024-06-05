Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IDEX by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDEX by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,103,000 after buying an additional 58,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,789,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.