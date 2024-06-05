Morningstar Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,911,000 after acquiring an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,318,000 after acquiring an additional 558,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. 1,307,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.