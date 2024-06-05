Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.25. 66,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 67,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

