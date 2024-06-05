MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stake Boosted by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 773.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $293,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $246,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

NASDAQ MLTX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

