Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.12 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $284.90 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00051010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,720,928 coins and its circulating supply is 865,893,581 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

