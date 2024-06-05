Moonbeam 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.17 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $280.32 million and $8.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00051062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,794,789 coins and its circulating supply is 865,943,073 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

