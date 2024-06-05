Moon Tropica One Day Trading Volume Reaches $156,656.39 (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $41.58 million and approximately $156,656.39 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for about $17.00 or 0.00023894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 18.45772306 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $184,379.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

