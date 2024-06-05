Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,440 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 26,336,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,052. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.