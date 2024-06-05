Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

MRCC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 8,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

