Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.29

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

