Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Stock Price Up 90%

Shares of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) were up 90% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 45,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 8,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Mitesco Trading Up 90.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

