Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Stock Price Up 90%

Shares of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) were up 90% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 45,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 8,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Mitesco Trading Up 90.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About Mitesco
Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitesco
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.