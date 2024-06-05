Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 499,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.