Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Up 0.8%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $419.73 and last traded at $419.54. 3,832,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,194,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.91.

Microsoft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,521 shares of company stock worth $19,746,476 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 58,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 31,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 31,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

