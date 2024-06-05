Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $138.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $130.48 and last traded at $130.01. 6,454,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 19,126,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.64.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,822,703. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $769,372,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

