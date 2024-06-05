MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN remained flat at $2.63 on Wednesday. 22,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.