MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

CIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 19,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,129. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

