MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MGF remained flat at $3.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,144. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

