Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $1,250.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,230.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,408.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,341.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,249.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

