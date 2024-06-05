Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.15

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$76.15 and last traded at C$76.10, with a volume of 277584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.86.

Metro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.2740275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

