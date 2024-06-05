MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $448.63 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $448.63 million and $18.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $78.90 or 0.00111165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,952.78 or 0.99972227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00012501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004006 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.27488285 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $17,223,262.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

