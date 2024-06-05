Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of Medpace worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,973 shares of company stock worth $63,476,175. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $393.68. 138,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.67 and a 200-day moving average of $352.14. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.47 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.