Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.31

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.31 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 11193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
