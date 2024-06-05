Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 86,768 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $382,646.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,494,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,589,280.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $40,225.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.08. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

