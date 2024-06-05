Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Down 2.9%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.09 and last traded at $126.28. 154,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 625,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Masimo Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after acquiring an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,859,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

