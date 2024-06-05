MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 325,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 469,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

