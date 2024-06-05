Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 25,155,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 66,257,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 323,134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

