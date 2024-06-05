Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 23,506,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 66,024,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 5.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

