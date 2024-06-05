Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

