MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSBP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

See Also

Dividend History for MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.