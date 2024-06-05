MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSBP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

