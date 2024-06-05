MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
MAG Silver Trading Down 4.2 %
MAG Silver stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
