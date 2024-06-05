Lumi Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.57 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $113.57 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

