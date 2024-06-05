Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.92-2.97 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $14.27-14.47 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.65.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

