Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.27-14.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.92 and a 200-day moving average of $425.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.15. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $445.65.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

