LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $344.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.20), with a volume of 118732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.28).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.40. The company has a market capitalization of £340.69 million, a PE ratio of 4,175.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.74%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

