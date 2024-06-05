Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Down 1.3%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $217.35 and last traded at $218.34. 596,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,459,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

