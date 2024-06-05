Limoneira (LMNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limoneira Price Performance

LMNR stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

