LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $312.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.16. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. On average, analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

