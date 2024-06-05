Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 698,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 330,676 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $38.07.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
