Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 698,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 330,676 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $38.07.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,035,307 shares of company stock valued at $137,495,051 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

