Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.140–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$320.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.5 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.410 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Lands’ End has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $15.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

